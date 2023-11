Foskey (quadriceps) was not listed on New Orleans' injury report Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Foskey has been sidelined for the Saints' past two games due to a quadriceps injury he sustained in Week 9 versus the Bears, but it now looks like he'll be available to suit up for Week 13. With Cameron Jordan's (ankle) status in doubt, Foskey could actually be in line for an expanded role come Sunday versus the Lions.