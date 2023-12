Foskey (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Foskey has been dealing with a lingering quad strain since Week 9, which saw him return against the Lions in Week 13 only to miss the Saints' next two games. He'll now add a third consecutive absence Thursday, after being listed as a DNP each day of this week's injury report.