Foskey recorded one tackle (zero solo) during Sunday's 22-17 preseason win over the Chargers.

Foskey played a team-high 47 defensive snaps during the Saints' second preseason contest, which was a notable increase over his 25 defensive snaps in the preseason opener. The rookie second-round pick is expected to compete for a primary rotational role behind veteran defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson this coming season. However, Foskey may still need to prove himself over 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner and veteran Tanoh Kpassagnon, the latter of whom signed a two-year, $6 million extension this offseason.