Foskey (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The rookie defensive end out of Notre Dame suffered a pulled quadriceps during the Saints' Week 9 win over the Bears, and he was held out of practice all week, so it's no surprise that Foskey will miss this Sunday's contest. Through his first eight games, Foskey has recorded eight total tackles and one pass deflection.