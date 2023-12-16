Foskey (quadriceps) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Giants, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Foskey suffered a quad strain early in Week 9 against Chicago and has been managing the injury since. He sat out two straight contests around New Orleans' Week 11 bye, then returned Week 13 against Detroit. However, he's now set to sit out a second straight contest. Foskey hasn't practiced at all over the past two weeks, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to return in Week 16.