The Saints signed Holtz on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Holtz had a workout with the team Monday and impressed enough to walk away with a contract. The 29-year-old played in six games with New Orleans last season and saw 86 snaps on offense but didn't record any stats. Holtz will work to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but he may have an uphill battle among a crowded tight-end room.