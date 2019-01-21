Saints' J.T. Barrett: Inks futures deal with Saints
Barrett signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Monday, Nick Shook of Around the NFL reports.
Barrett's transaction history reads more like a long receipt than anything else. Drew Brees isn't going anywhere and the Saints seem enamored with the prospects of Taysom Hill. Teddy Bridgewater will likely test the free agent waters this offseason. Whether Barrett can ultimately latch onto the 53-man roster in August seems hinged on variables out of his control. At the very least, Barrett will have an opportunity to showcase what he can bring.
