Saints' J.T. Barrett: Signs with Saints

Barrett signed with the Saints on Monday as an undrafted free agent.

Despite coming off a very successful career as a quarterback at Ohio State, Barrett went undrafted this past weekend. It took him little time, however, to find his first NFL home. Sean Payton's offensive scheme should prove to be a good starting point for a versatile quarterback like Barrett, who threw for 9,400 yards and 104 touchdowns in his career on top of the 3,200 yards he accumulated on the ground.