Gray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Gray logged a limited practice Friday after being a non-participant earlier in the week, so he seems to be trending in the right direction. Confirmation on his status will come closer to kickoff Sunday.

