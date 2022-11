Gray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, NewOrleans.Football reports.

Gray missed New Orleans' Week 11 matchup against the Rams and failed to practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's game against the 49ers. It's no surprise that he'll be out for the second consecutive week as a result. He's played 234 of his 258 snaps on special teams for the campaign, racking up 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks across 10 games.