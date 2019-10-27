Gray (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against Arizona, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Gray was officially questionable for the game after logging just a limited practice session Friday, but as evidenced by this news, was given the all-clear for Sunday. Now that he's officially active, the Mississippi State product will be deployed as a depth safety for the contest.

