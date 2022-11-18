Gray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Gray will miss his first game of the season after failing to practice ahead of this Week 11 contest. The core special teamer lined up for 71 percent of the Saints' special-teams snaps during the team's loss to the Steelers last Sunday, so it's unclear when this hamstring issue first arose. Nevertheless, Gray will now look to work his way back into practice before New Orleans' next game against San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 27.