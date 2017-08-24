Saints' Jack Allen: Lands on IR
Allen (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Allen was waived Wednesday and will now spend the remainder of the season on the Saints' IR, barring he reaches an injury settlement with the club and is released.
