Stoll (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Saints Week 9 loss to the Rams, Stoll logged three consecutive limited practice sessions and has a chance to play Sunday. If he's active for the Week 10 divisional matchup, he'll likely play a depth role on offense while also contributing on special teams.