Saints' Jack Stoll: Could play in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stoll (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Despite suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Saints Week 9 loss to the Rams, Stoll logged three consecutive limited practice sessions and has a chance to play Sunday. If he's active for the Week 10 divisional matchup, he'll likely play a depth role on offense while also contributing on special teams.
More News
-
Saints' Jack Stoll: Logs another limited practice•
-
Saints' Jack Stoll: Turns in limited practice•
-
Saints' Jack Stoll: Nursing high-ankle sprain•
-
Saints' Jack Stoll: Won't return with ankle injury•
-
Saints' Jack Stoll: Hits pay dirt against Seattle•
-
Saints' Jack Stoll: Signed to Saints' 53-man roster•