Stoll caught two of three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Stoll's two catches were his first of the season, while his trip to the end zone was his first score of his NFL career. The veteran tight end played just 32 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps, while starter Juwan Johnson had a 90 percent snap share. Barring an injury to Johnson, Stoll's minimal involvement in the passing game through three weeks should keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Bills.