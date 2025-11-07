Stoll (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Stoll has now recorded consecutive limited practices after leaving Sunday's game against the Rams due to a high-ankle sprain. Coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Stoll is unlikely to play this week, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, so it's somewhat surprising that the tight end has been able to practice (even in a limited capacity) two days in a row. When the Saints release their final injury report of the week Friday, it will become clear whether Stoll has a chance to suit up against Carolina on Sunday.