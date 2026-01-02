Stoll (knee) was placed on the injured reserve list Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The 27-year-old had already been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Falcons due to a knee injury, but he's now been placed on IR. Across 15 appearances in 2025, Stoll caught six of 11 targets for 46 yards and one touchdown while operating as one of New Orleans' top reserve tight ends. Expect the Saints' tight-end room to consist of Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, and Moliki Matavao in the Week 18 divisional matchup.