Stoll (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Stoll will miss his first game of the regular season due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 9 against the Packers. The Saints are on a bye Week 11, so he'll have additional time to rest and recover ahead of New Orleans' Week 12 clash against Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 23. Zaire Mitchell-Paden will serve as the Saints' TE4 behind Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill due to Stoll's absence.