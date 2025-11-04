Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Stoll sustained a high-ankle sprain during the Saints' 34-10 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Stoll was carted to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and is considered week-to-week due to a high-ankle sprain. He's unlikely to be available for this Sunday's game against the Panthers, but with the Saints on a bye Week 11, he may have enough time to recover and return in Week 12 against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 23. Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Foster Moreau should see more snaps at tight end behind Juwan Johnson for as long as Stoll is sidelined.