The Saints signed Stoll from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

Stoll failed to make the Saints' initial 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He elected to stay in New Orleans on the practice squad and was elevated for Week 1 against the Cardinals, when he logged 27 snaps (18 on offense, nine on special teams) but did not record a stat otherwise. With Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) both on IR, Stoll and Moliki Matavao will serve as the Saints' backup tight ends behind Juwan Johnson for the early portion of the 2025 regular season.