Rodgers signed a contract with the Saints on Saturday, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Rodgers will replace Rob Kelley, who was released in a corresponding move, on the depth chart. The scatback will likely need to unseat Dwayne Washington on the depth chart in order to earn a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster, but at the very least his versatility figures to be better suited to the team's offense than the lumbering Kelley. Rodgers has recorded at least 60 touches in all but one of his eight professional seasons, but he hasn't been particularly efficient with his looks as of late, averaging under four yards per carry and 8.3 yards per reception in each of the past two years.

