Rodgers carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for nine yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Dolphins.

He led the Saints in carries and was the leading rusher among the RBs, although Taysom Hill actually outgained Rodgers on the ground. The journeyman needed a good performance to unseat Dwayne Washington (concussion) for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, and while his one-yard TD plunge in the fourth quarter was nice, it may not have moved the needle enough for Rodgers.

