The Saints signed Haener off their practice squad Tuesday.

After falling behind Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough in the competition for the Saints' starting quarterback job during the preseason, Haener was cut last week, but he ended up sticking in the organization as a member of the practice squad upon clearing waivers. Haener didn't have to wait long to land back on the 53-man roster, as the Saints had a spot available for him after releasing safety J.T. Gray on Monday. Haener will still slot in third on the depth chart at quarterback and is likely to remain inactive most weeks while both Rattler and Shough are available.