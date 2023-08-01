Haener is doing well during camp and accomplished another good showing Wednesday, Sean Fazende reports.

Haener has been hitting his targets during practice. Fazende specifically mentions him hitting Jesse James on a deep corner route, and another strong throw to Keith Kirkwood over the middle of the field. Selected in the fourth round of the 2023 Draft, Haener is expected to fall behind Derek Carr and Jameis Winston on the team's positional depth chart, but with Winston on the last year of his contract, it's possible Haener could ultimately be vying for the backup role to Carr.