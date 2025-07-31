Haener (oblique) worked with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Haener suffered a multi-week oblique injury back in May but is healed and receiving work with New Orleans' offensive starters. New coach Kellen Moore has made it clear that all three of Haener, Spencer Rattler and second-round rookie Tyler Shough will get run with the first team at least through the first preseason game. Haener appeared in eight regular-season games last season, making one start, and completed 18 of 39 passes for 226 yards (5.8 yards per attempt), one touchdown and one interception.