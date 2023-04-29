The Saints selected Haener in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 127th overall.

Haener is a very small quarterback (6-feet, 207 pounds), but in a league where Bryce Young goes first overall it should also make sense for a player like Haener to go in the fourth. The Fresno State product was a high-volume, high-efficiency passer for multiple seasons in college, throwing for 9,013 yards, 67 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his final 29 games. At the combine Haener showed plus athleticism by logging a 35-inch vertical and 7.01-second three-cone drill, seemingly making him a quality depth project for the Saints.