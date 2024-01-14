Haener did not appear in a game during his 2023 rookie season.

Haener was suspended for the first six games of the season and never appeared in any games as a rookie. The fourth-round pick likely never would have seen the field even if he was not suspended, as veteran Jameis Winston appeared firmly planted as the Saints' primary backup quarterback behind Derek Carr heading into the regular season. The starting signal-caller was knocked out of three games due to injuries this season, and Winston handled the remainder of quarterback reps in his absence. Haener will likely get an opportunity to compete with Winston for the No. 2 quarterback spot heading into the 2024 campaign.