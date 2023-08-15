Haener went 10-of-17 passing for 105 yards and one touchdown to one interception in Sunday's 26-24 preseason victory over Kansas City.

Haener played the entire second half alongside most of the Saints' second- and third-team offensive players. The fourth-round rookie got off to a rough start with three straight incompletions on his first two offensive series, including an interception when he overthrew Saints wideout James Washington near midfield. Haener did bounce back with a seven-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to running back Ellis Merriweather, pulling New Orleans within one point at just under 1.5 minutes remaining. Overall, Haener performed alright given the noticeable struggles from the Saints' backup offensive line, though it seems unlikely that he'll push veteran Jameis Winston for the No. 2 quarterback spot anytime soon.