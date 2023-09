The NFL is suspending Haener for six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Kat Terrell of ESPN reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick otherwise would've started his career as the Saints' third or fourth quarterback, behind Derek Carr, Jameis Winston and possibly Taysom Hill. It won't impact the team's plans for this season but will cost Haener a lot of money and could hurt his standing with the organization moving forward.