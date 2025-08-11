Haener completed five of his eight pass attempts for 41 yards and an interception during Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Haener took the field after second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough. The 2023 fourth-round pick was intercepted on his fifth passing attempt, ending the first of two offensive series that he played in the fourth quarter. Haener, Rattler and Shough came into training camp all competing for the Saints' starting job, but the latter two have been getting the bulk of first-team reps in practice. As of today, Haener appears set to serve as the emergency quarterback for New Orleans this year. His next opportunity to climb the depth chart this preseason will come against the Jaguars on Sunday, Aug. 17.