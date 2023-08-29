Haener went 17-for-38 passing for 172 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 17-13 preseason loss to the Texans.

Haener finishes the preseason going 38-for-72 for 395 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions across the Saints' three exhibitions. The rookie signal-caller showed some flashes throughout these games, but it seems clear that he still needs some time to catch up to NFL defenses. In the meantime, Jameis Winston, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown Sunday, should have the Saints' No. 2 quarterback spot locked for the 2023 season, giving Haener additional time to learn and develop as a potential long-term successor to current starter Derek Carr.