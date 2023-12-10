Haener (coach's decision) is inactive and will serve as the Saints' emergency quarterback Sunday against Carolina.

Haener has yet to see game action since being taken in the fourth round of this year's draft. Earlier in the week there appeared to be a chance that he would suit up this Sunday to work behind Jameis Winston with Derek Carr in concussion protocol and dealing with multiple injuries, but Carr ultimately was cleared to suit up against the Panthers. As such, Haener will be eligible to play in the contest only if the two QBs ahead of him are injured.