Kumerow was claimed off waivers by the Saints on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old was waived by the Bills on Thursday after catching his first touchdown with the team last weekend, and he didn't make it through waivers unclaimed. Kumerow obviously won't be available for Friday's matchup with the Vikings, but he should officially join the Saints' active roster ahead of Week 17.