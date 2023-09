Luton was signed off the Panthers' practice squad by the Saints on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Luton will likely operate as the team's No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Buccaneers with Jake Haener still serving a three-game suspension, and Derek Carr expected to be out with a shoulder injury. The Oregon State product spent time with New Orleans in 2022 and should be familiar with the offense making him a viable emergency option for the franchise.