The Saints signed Luton to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Luton joined the Saints' practice squad after being waived by Jacksonville at the end of August. The backup quarterback was up and down between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster throughout the campaign, getting cut entirely on two separate occasions, but he never made any appearances. With his new contract, he'll have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot throughout offseason work and leading up to training camp in 2023.