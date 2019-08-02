Saints' Jake Powell: Signs with Saints

Powell signed a contract with the Saints on Thursday.

Powell was waived by the Saints in May with a non-football injury but he makes his way back to the roster. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Monmouth in April's draft.

