Saints' Jalen Dalton: Season over By RotoWire Staff Aug 26, 2020 at 4:38 pm ET1 min read Dalton suffered a season-ending triceps injury Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.Dalton was competing for a spot on the 53-man roster before sustaining the injury. He was on the Saints practice squad in 2019.