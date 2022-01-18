site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Jalen McCleskey: Signs contract with Saints
The Saints signed McCleskey to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The wide receiver worked out for the Saints in November but failed to secure a contract. McCleskey will now join the team ahead of the 2022 season, still in search of his NFL.
