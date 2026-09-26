The Saints elevated Moreno-Cropper from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Moreno-Cropper is set for his first taste of regular-season action in 2026. The wide receiver is being elevated alongside Kevin Austin to supplement a Saints wide receiver corps now without Barion Brown (hamstring). With Week 3 marking Austin's third practice squad elevation, the Saints will be unable to utilize him in the future without signing him to the active roster. This predicament means Moreno-Cropper may be the go-to wide receiver elevation for Week 4 and Week 5 if the team likes his game-day performance in Week 3.