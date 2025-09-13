The Patriots traded Polk (shoulder) and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Saints for a 2027 sixth-round pick Saturday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Polk is on season-ending injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and won't make an appearance for the Saints until next season at the earliest. The 2024 second-round pick will get a fresh start with the Saints after struggling as a rookie with just 12 catches on 33 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns.