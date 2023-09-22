Williams (hamstring) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Williams thus is poised to go down as a non-participant for a third consecutive session due to the hamstring issue that he picked up Monday at Carolina, and the Saints may even clarify his status ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay upon the release of Friday's injury report. If Williams is unable to go this weekend, some combination of Tony Jones, rookie Kendre Miller and practice-squad members Kirk Merritt and Jordan Mims will handle running back reps for New Orleans, with Taysom Hill also on hand for carries.