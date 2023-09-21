Williams (hamstring) isn't taking part in practice Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's walk-through and going down as a non-participant on the Saints' estimated practice report, Williams doesn't look as though he'll take a step forward in terms of activity while New Orleans holds a more traditional practice session Thursday. The 28-year-old appears to be trending toward sitting out Sunday in Green Bay, with his likely absence leaving Kendre Miller, Tony Jones and Taysom Hill as the Saints' main ballcarriers for Week 3.