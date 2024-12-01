Williams (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Rams.

After following an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, Williams has put a groin injury behind him and is in the clear for his first game action since Week 8. Considering Alvin Kamara remains the Saints' workhorse back, Williams likely will be relegated to a complementary role, which amounted to 16 touches for 55 yards from scrimmage in his six appearances prior to his recent three-game absence.