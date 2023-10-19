Williams (hamstring) is listed as active Thursday against the Jaguars, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

After missing the minimum four games on injured reserve due to a hamstring strain, Williams is back in action for the first time since getting hurt Week 2. His initial role following his return is in some question, though, as Alvin Kamara completed his three-game suspension during Williams' absence and has averaged 25 touches per week over the last three contests. Kamara figures to get the occasional breather and also yield work to Williams in short-yardage situations, but even in his two appearances this season, the latter received just four red-zone rushes, none of which came inside the five-yard line.