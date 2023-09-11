Williams compiled 18 rushes for 45 yards and caught two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 16-15 win versus Tennessee.

Williams accounted for all but nine of the Saints' 27 rushing attempts with rookie running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) inactive Week 1. The veteran was used sparingly in the first half, totaling six carries and one catch for 22 total yards. However, he got much more involved during the second half as the Saints focused on the ground game more with 20 rushing attempts compared to 13 passing attempts. Williams rushing workload should remain extensive so long as Alvin Kamara is suspended until Week 4, though it's unclear how the team will split carries when/if Miller is healthy Week 2.