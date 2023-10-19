The Saints activated Williams (hamstring) from injured reserve Thursday.

Williams thus is one step closer to seeing his first game action since straining his hamstring Week 2 after missing the requisite four games on injured reserve. However, he was listed as questionable on the Saints' final Week 7 practice report, so his status for Thursday's contest against the Jaguars won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he suits up, Williams will complement starting running back Alvin Kamara, likely in short-yardage situations as he's done in previous campaigns with the Lions and, before that, the Packers.