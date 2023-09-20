Williams (hamstring) didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williams left Monday's eventual win at Carolina in the second quarter and was unable to return. On Tuesday, coach Dennis Allen said that Williams will require "some time" to get past his hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It's thus no surprise that Williams is opening Week 3 prep with no activity. If Williams is limited or sidelined Sunday at Green Bay, the Saints likely will roll with Tony Jones out of the backfield, while Taysom Hill (knee) and potentially Kendre Miller (hamstring) also handling some of the ground game.