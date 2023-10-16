Williams (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

That would suggest Williams will soon be designated to return from injured reserve after missing the last four games. Prior to going down with the hamstring strain, Williams turned 27 carries into 74 scoreless yards (2.7 yards per carry) and caught two passes for seven yards. Once he returns, Williams will slide in behind Alvin Kamara and compete for touches along with rookie Kendre Miller.