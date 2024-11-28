Williams (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's estimated report.
Williams has missed the Saints' last three regular-season games due to a groin injury. The veteran running back will have one more chance Friday to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.
