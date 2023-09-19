Williams (hamstring) is expected to miss "some time," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams tweaked his hamstring in Monday's victory over the Panthers and it sounds like he could miss some action. Kendre Miller (hamstring), Tony Jones and Taysom Hill are all candidates to see more work if Williams is indeed sidelined. Alvin Kamara (suspension) will also join the mix again starting in Week 4.
